ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 11

default-avatar
ricknsheila
2d ago

Lepage refused federal monies when he was in office regardless of how it negatively affected the people of Maine. He cut the state budget so much that DHHS was crippled and not able to do their jobs resulting in children's deaths. What did he really do for us when he was governor? He talks about reducing the income tax, why didn't he do it in his two terms. He has done nothing to help the people of Maine. He wants to use our tax paying money to help buisnessmen like himself. He was and still is a bully who doesn't tell the truth.

Reply
5
Tabatha Flagg
2d ago

actually the people of Maine are fortunate that she was the governor during that horrible event.....lepage would not have boosted heat assistance when the prices went sky high.... lepage would not have offered rental assistance to those in need

Reply(1)
4
Betterthanyou207
2d ago

mills destroyed small businesses in maine by doing the wrong thing and closing them down. Get mills out! but also Lepage isn't much better. At least he doesn't spend state money on coke and booze.

Reply
3
Related
WPFO

The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Health
Portland, ME
Government
State
Maine State
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland

The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Donald Trump
amjamboafrica.com

South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac – Maine House 120/South Portland

Why did you decide to become a candidate this year?. I decided to run for this seat when my State Representative, Victoria Morales, decided not to run again after four years of service. If elected, what would be your three main priorities?. Affordable and safe housing, fully funded public education...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things

When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Republican
WUPE

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
fiddleheadfocus.com

Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine

When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Outsider.com

Maine Rafter Killed After Being Thrown Into Rapids

A man was thrown into rapid waters while rafting in Maine. The man rafting with a guide, and died after the impact of being thrown off. The man, 57-year-old Brian Breen, was rafting with his family with Magic Falls Rafting Company. The accident occurred this past Saturday, October 1. Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, shared the details of what happened.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy