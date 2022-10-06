Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, which is east of North Arlington Avenue. Investigators said a vehicle hit a...
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
Murder on a street where even a pastor wears body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — Family members identified Deric Thomas, 46, as the man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. “All I can say is you killed a good dude,” said Latasha Salami who had two children with Thomas. “I got a call on the phone this morning saying he was laid out in front of a truck this morning dead. So I brought my son over here to see what was going on and this is what it was, him dead on the ground.”
1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
IMPD: Person stabbed during attempted robbery at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery in downtown Indianapolis early Friday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to he Greyhound bus station in the 300 block of South Illinois Street, near West South Street, for a report of a person stabbed.
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
2 people killed in Morgan County shooting Sunday afternoon
CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning. Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m. When they arrived,...
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Court docs: Woman killed by stray bullet fired during couple’s argument
INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between a couple led to gunfire—and resulted in the death of a woman who had nothing to do with it. Sabrina Travis, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to an autopsy. She was minding her own business on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, when a stray bullet hit her.
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
