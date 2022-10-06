ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, which is east of North Arlington Avenue. Investigators said a vehicle hit a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Murder on a street where even a pastor wears body armor

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members identified Deric Thomas, 46, as the man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. “All I can say is you killed a good dude,” said Latasha Salami who had two children with Thomas. “I got a call on the phone this morning saying he was laid out in front of a truck this morning dead. So I brought my son over here to see what was going on and this is what it was, him dead on the ground.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
ANDERSON, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
cbs4indy.com

2 people killed in Morgan County shooting Sunday afternoon

CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
WESTFIELD, IN

