INDIANAPOLIS — Family members identified Deric Thomas, 46, as the man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. “All I can say is you killed a good dude,” said Latasha Salami who had two children with Thomas. “I got a call on the phone this morning saying he was laid out in front of a truck this morning dead. So I brought my son over here to see what was going on and this is what it was, him dead on the ground.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO