Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect. Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is wanted in connection with a shooting Aug. 30 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Police said Lee is considered “armed and dangerous” due to the nature of the incident.
Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence
Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
23-year-old man reported missing in Darlington County found safe
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man reported missing on Sunday in Darlington County has been found safe, authorities said. Family members told authorities the man had been missing since Saturday from the Lamar area. Editor’s note: Because the man was found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Conway police searching for missing man
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter. He’s described...
31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
Coroner: Conway man hit, killed by pickup truck
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Conway man was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, authorities said. It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Terry Johnson died at the […]
Two men charged in overdose death
Two McColl men were charged in connection with an overdose death in September. According to Investigator Clay Anderson of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Jones Street in the McColl area of the county on Sept. 8 about an overdose.
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevrolet Geo Metro died in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th Street near Patrick Highway in the Hartsville area, SCHP Master […]
Conway police search for missing man last seen on Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday, Oct 5. Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen Wednesday near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police. He’s described as 5’11” and roughly 180 pounds with short black hair and brown […]
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said an off-field incident involving students during Friday night’s high school football game between South Florence and Wilson led to the game being called early. Florence School District 1 said Saturday that the incident stemmed from an altercation between two students near the...
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.
2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
