Lynne M. Graber, 81

By Jennifer Wing
 3 days ago
On Sept. 30, 2022, Lynne M. Graber, a wonderful mother and wife, passed away in Greeley Colorado surrounded by love. She was 81. Born to Arvid and Maxine Graber, Lynne graduated from Wichita State and went on to become a well-loved elementary school teacher. Lynne met Allen Graber in Hutchinson and they married and raised a son in Wichita.

Lynne loved playing bridge, gardening, reading and dancing whenever she could talk Allen into it.

She regularly volunteered at the pediatrics unit at Via Christi and took great joy in helping others.

She is survived by her son Jeff Graber, daughter-in-law Nikki Graber, sister Kay Shepperd, and beloved nieces Kara Mc Cune and Kristin Obert and their loving families. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Park in Salina, Kansas; she will be laid to rest next to Allen. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Kansas Food Bank. kansasfoodbank.org/how-to-help/donate-money.

