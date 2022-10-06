Niantic has announced it will extend Mega Gyarados Raid Day in Pokémon GO in the wake of incorrect information around when the event would take place. Mega Gyarados Raid Day was previously set to start at 2 p.m. local time, but some regions unexpectedly had the event start at 11a.m. instead. To make amends and compensate for the confusion, Niantic is now having Mega Gyarados Raid Day start at 11a.m. local time and having it run until 5p.m. local time in all regions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO