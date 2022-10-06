Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
AdWeek
The 2022 Digital & Tech Hot List: The Future Is Now, Thanks to These Players and Platforms
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The onward march of tech development has led to some mixed results this year. The continued heralding of Web3 has only some nascent...
