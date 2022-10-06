GiGi's Playhouse awarded $100,000 in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month

October is recognized as Down Syndrome Awareness Month. According to the National Down Syndrome Society, over 5,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States each year.

To kick off October, Senator Tim Kennedy awarded $100,000 to GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Buffalo, New York.

The funding was set aside by Senator Kennedy in the 2022-2023 state budget after learning about the need to raise awareness for Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo Executive Director Emily Mondschein said the funding will create programs and support services for those with Down syndrome and their families across Western New York.

“We are so thankful for Senator Kennedy and his efforts to secure this funding for the Playhouse. Though our programs and services are provided to families free of charge, they aren’t free to deliver. We make a lifetime commitment to our participants – from prenatal diagnosis support for new parents through job and life-skills training when the kiddos become adults. We also work with area hospitals to ensure critical care is delivered to these individuals throughout their lives and with school districts to bring inclusive education practices into the classrooms. All these initiatives together create a holistic approach to helping people with Down syndrome be their ‘best of all’ and we could not do it without champions like Senator Kennedy.”

- Emily Mondschein, GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo Executive Director

GiGi's Playhouse launched in 2002 and offers a safe and creative space to children and adults living with Down syndrome.

More information on GiGi's Playhouse can be found here .