ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Perry Hall High School goes on temporary lockout after assault reported nearby

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vecG_0iOu9ger00

There was a lockout at Perry Hall High School Thursday afternoon.

Police say an assault happened outside the school around 1:50pm.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear if any students were involved.

Police did not say if any arrests were made, only that the incident remains under investigation.

The school lockout has since been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say

BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school. Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said. The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockout#Police
foxbaltimore.com

Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old man shot at Morgan State University during unsanctioned homecoming party

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal shooting in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia. Officers were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 7 for a report that an adult male had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy