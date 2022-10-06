Read full article on original website
Barefoot water skier Paul Oman remembered for his impact on and off the water
A Minneapolis North High school graduate and accomplished medical engineer died of blunt force trauma injuries on Sept. 12, after a fall while barefoot water skiing in Brooklyn Center. Paul Oman’s death has hit many in the water sports community hard, because in many ways he was responsible for bringing the community together.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Minneapolis high school soccer play cries foul over league transfer rules
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis high school soccer player took on the Minnesota State High School League over his varsity eligibility, crying foul over the league’s strict transfer policies, but a judge sided with the league in a ruling Friday afternoon. The High School League ruled student-athlete Paolo...
SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture
Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.
Edina High School introduces new security measures
EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Group arrested after attempt to enter Coon Rapids stadium during homecoming game
A group of five people were arrested after they attempted to enter the homecoming football game at Coon Rapids High School Thursday night. Four guns were found in two vehicles linked to the group after staff had raised alarm when the group tried to enter the stadium. It's the latest...
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot
The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game; 4 charged
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are facing charges after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated. On Friday, Anoka County prosecutors announced charges against Ishmail Kamara and Josiah Wesseh, Jr., both 19, with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Eagles fall to Shakopee in Saturday matinee
In a game that was scheduled to be played Friday night under the lights in Shakopee, but moved to Saturday afternoon, the fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles fell to sixth-rated Shakopee 31-14 at Vaughan Stadium. Shakopee opened the scoring on their first offensive series with a 74-yard touchdown run by senior Garrison Monroe. Gusty winds were [...]
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Missing girl, 13, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington
Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about 5'4" tall, weighing 120 lbs., and should be...
