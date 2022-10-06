ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eden Prairie, MN
Education
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Blaine, MN
City
Chaska, MN
Bring Me The News

SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Edina High School introduces new security measures

EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
EDINA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Prairie#Linus K12#Linus High School#Dance#Holy Family#Highschool
hot967.fm

The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7

The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot

The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game; 4 charged

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are facing charges after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated. On Friday, Anoka County prosecutors announced charges against Ishmail Kamara and Josiah Wesseh, Jr., both 19, with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles fall to Shakopee in Saturday matinee

In a game that was scheduled to be played Friday night under the lights in Shakopee, but moved to Saturday afternoon, the fourth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles fell to sixth-rated Shakopee 31-14 at Vaughan Stadium.  Shakopee opened the scoring on their first offensive series with a 74-yard touchdown run by senior Garrison Monroe.  Gusty winds were [...]
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy