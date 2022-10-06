‘Outer Range’ Renewed For Second Season By Prime Video; Charles Murray Takes Over As Showrunner
Prime Video has ordered a second season of Outer Range , a neo-Western that stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family. Charles Murray ( Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage ), who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, will take over for creator Brian Watkins as showrunner.
The eight-episode first season kicked off in April and followed the Abbotts as they coped with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They were pushed closer to the brink when the Tillersons, owners of the profit-driven neighboring ranch, made a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.
Besides Brolin, the cast includes Imogen Poots ( I Know This Much Is True ), Lili Taylor ( Perry Mason ), Tamara Podemski ( Four Sheets to the Wind ), Lewis Pullman ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Tom Pelphrey ( Ozark ), Noah Reid ( Schitt’s Creek ), Shaun Sipos ( Krypton ), Isabel Arraiza ( The Little Things ), Olive Abercrombie ( The Haunting of Hill House ), and Will Patton ( Yellowstone ).
Besides Murray, Watkins is an executive producer along with Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey and Brad Pitt.
