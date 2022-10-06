Read full article on original website
Teen, 16, stabbed to death, 17-year-old wounded in Passaic fight
A 16-year-old was stabbed to death and another juvenile injured following a fight early Sunday in Passaic, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Passaic police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Krueger Place and Poplar Street for a reported “altercation” and stabbing. They found the male victims, ages 16 and 17, both of Passaic.
Boy, 16, dead, 17-year-old victim injured in Passaic stabbing
PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said. The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 […]
Man is headed for trial after appellate panel reverses ruling that Jersey City police search was illegal
A Jersey City man is headed for trial after an appellate court overturned an earlier ruling that a police search that resulted in the seizure of a loaded gun and heroin was an illegal “stop and frisk.”. The 13-page decision released earlier this week centered on the fine distinction...
Brooklyn dad accused of killing 2-year-old daughter, officials say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn dad is accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter when he allegedly hit her in the back of the head with his fist, authorities said. Robert Wright, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the criminal complaint. […]
Police probe fatal shooting and stabbing along today’s Panamanian Parade route
The NYPD with probing two separate fatal incidents that occurred along the route of today’s Panamanian Parade in Brooklyn.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
Arrest made in unprovoked subway fatal stabbing in the Bronx
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider for no apparent reason is under arrest tonight and charged with his murder. Police say clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest. “He was a good dude. He had a job, played […]
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Arrest Made For Shots Fired During Wedding At The Rockleigh
Northvale detectives charged a New York man with firing the shots during a wedding reception that brought an army of police to The Rockleigh catering hall last month. Ersin Kolenovic, 23, was released after being charged on Friday, Oct. 7, in connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
Homicide Squad: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 42-year-old woman in North Bellmore
The Nassau County Homicide Squad says an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a woman inside her North Bellmore home.
Suspect Nabbed After Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark
Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
Police: Suspect in fatal subway slashing faces murder charges
Alvin Charles, 43, is believed to be responsible for slashing Tommy Bailey during an argument that authorities say turned violent on the L train last Friday.
Man charged with murder remains jailed while prosecution appeals judge’s ruling that he be released
A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Gloucester County bar last month will remain behind bars for now after a judge ordered his pre-trial release this week and prosecutors appealed the decision. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, is charged with murder in the Sept. 24 shooting of...
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says
An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
