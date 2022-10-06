ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

Teen, 16, stabbed to death, 17-year-old wounded in Passaic fight

A 16-year-old was stabbed to death and another juvenile injured following a fight early Sunday in Passaic, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Passaic police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Krueger Place and Poplar Street for a reported “altercation” and stabbing. They found the male victims, ages 16 and 17, both of Passaic.
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Boy, 16, dead, 17-year-old victim injured in Passaic stabbing

PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said. The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 […]
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn dad accused of killing 2-year-old daughter, officials say

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn dad is accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter when he allegedly hit her in the back of the head with his fist, authorities said. Robert Wright, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the criminal complaint. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Kearny, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
PIX11

Arrest made in unprovoked subway fatal stabbing in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider for no apparent reason is under arrest tonight and charged with his murder. Police say clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest. “He was a good dude. He had a job, played […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made For Shots Fired During Wedding At The Rockleigh

Northvale detectives charged a New York man with firing the shots during a wedding reception that brought an army of police to The Rockleigh catering hall last month. Ersin Kolenovic, 23, was released after being charged on Friday, Oct. 7, in connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
NORTHVALE, NJ
Public Safety
NJ.com

Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark

Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says

An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
