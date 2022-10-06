Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 7
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 7, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Boys soccer: Siljanovski scores olympic goal as No. 1 Seton Hall Prep edges MKA
Senior Julien Siljanovski scored off of a corner kick -- an olympic goal -- to lift Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy, in Montclair. After MKA (7-5) took a lead with 29 minutes left in the first half...
Boys soccer: Morristown outlasts West Morris in PKs - Morris County Tournament 1st rd.
Morristown, seeded 15th, slipped past 18th-seeded West Morris in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regulation in the first round of the Morris County Tournament in Morristown. Morristown will next visit second-seeded Randolph in the second round on Wednesday. Junior Jostin Martinez scored for Morristown (3-8-1) while senior keeper...
Who are the top sophomore boys soccer players in the state? Let us know!
While many sophomores often spend their time at the junior varsity level, there have been a number of second-year boys soccer players making an impact on their respective varsity teams. Players in this year’s sophomore class have excelled as go-to scorers, tenacious defenders and shutdown goalkeepers. Starting this week, it’s time to shine a light on the sophomore class.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Bound Brook stops Warren Hills for first win - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Rodriguez had a goal and an assist for Bound Brook as the Crusaders posted their first win of the season, beating Warren Hills, 4-1, in Bound Brook. Bound Brook avenged a 3-2 loss to the Blue Streaks on Sept. 22 to win for the first time after starting the season with 10 losses.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Boys soccer: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to St. Anthony’s (NY)
In a tight defensive battle, Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to St. Anthony’s (NY) 1-0 at the Pingry Invitational in Martinsville. Chris Thorsen scored on an assist by Dean Muratore with 10 minutes left in the first half for St. Anthony (NY). Junior...
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 7
Rory Teel and Kianna Barber each scored, helping lift fifth-seeded Medford Tech to a 2-1 victory over twelfth-seeded Camden Tech in opening round action of the NJTAC Tournament in Medford. The victorious Jaguars, now 2-4 on the year, will travel to play fourth-seeded Westampton Tech in the quarterfinals next week.
Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish
The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
Kevin Durant on French basketball star Victor Wembanyama: ‘Everyone is excited for his arrival to the league’
Count Nets’ star Kevin Durant among those awed by 18-year-old French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama sent some NBA franchises into a tanking frenzy for the upcoming season after his pair of superlative performances this past week in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft averaged 36.5 points per game in two games against G League Ignite in Vegas, while also flashing the ability to drain 3-pointers, run the floor and block shots.
NBA・
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Deptford focused on the present
Tommy Newman doesn’t see the point in dwelling on the past. His first three seasons on the Deptford boys soccer team were somewhat of a struggle, which makes the Spartans’ success this year such a nice change of pace. But even if the striker wanted to look back on how far they’ve come, there wouldn’t be too many people who understood what he was talking about, since he’s one of only a handful of seniors on a roster filled with underclassmen.
Times football notes Week 6: Florence, Hightstown, pass major tests
After another week of Times area football action, there is still much up for grabs in the final couple of weeks before the playoffs start. To start, neither of the local West Jersey Football League divisions has been decided yet: there can be a three-way tie at the top in the Capitol Division, and a two-way tie in the Valley Division. In the Classic, Florence gave itself a huge chance to hang a banner, but also to make sure it is in the South Jersey, Group 1 bracket in three weeks. South Hunterdon did the same, and now has a massive clash this week that can all but assure the Eagles will once again soar into the postseason.
Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock
Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
