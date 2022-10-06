ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Who are the top sophomore boys soccer players in the state? Let us know!

While many sophomores often spend their time at the junior varsity level, there have been a number of second-year boys soccer players making an impact on their respective varsity teams. Players in this year’s sophomore class have excelled as go-to scorers, tenacious defenders and shutdown goalkeepers. Starting this week, it’s time to shine a light on the sophomore class.
SOCCER
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJTAC Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 7

Rory Teel and Kianna Barber each scored, helping lift fifth-seeded Medford Tech to a 2-1 victory over twelfth-seeded Camden Tech in opening round action of the NJTAC Tournament in Medford. The victorious Jaguars, now 2-4 on the year, will travel to play fourth-seeded Westampton Tech in the quarterfinals next week.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
NJ.com

7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish

The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Kevin Durant on French basketball star Victor Wembanyama: ‘Everyone is excited for his arrival to the league’

Count Nets’ star Kevin Durant among those awed by 18-year-old French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama sent some NBA franchises into a tanking frenzy for the upcoming season after his pair of superlative performances this past week in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft averaged 36.5 points per game in two games against G League Ignite in Vegas, while also flashing the ability to drain 3-pointers, run the floor and block shots.
NBA
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Deptford focused on the present

Tommy Newman doesn’t see the point in dwelling on the past. His first three seasons on the Deptford boys soccer team were somewhat of a struggle, which makes the Spartans’ success this year such a nice change of pace. But even if the striker wanted to look back on how far they’ve come, there wouldn’t be too many people who understood what he was talking about, since he’s one of only a handful of seniors on a roster filled with underclassmen.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Times football notes Week 6: Florence, Hightstown, pass major tests

After another week of Times area football action, there is still much up for grabs in the final couple of weeks before the playoffs start. To start, neither of the local West Jersey Football League divisions has been decided yet: there can be a three-way tie at the top in the Capitol Division, and a two-way tie in the Valley Division. In the Classic, Florence gave itself a huge chance to hang a banner, but also to make sure it is in the South Jersey, Group 1 bracket in three weeks. South Hunterdon did the same, and now has a massive clash this week that can all but assure the Eagles will once again soar into the postseason.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock

Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

