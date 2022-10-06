Read full article on original website
Former Daily Telegram publisher is CEO of fledgling, just-the-facts TV news network
The latest business venture by the founder of 5-hour Energy is going back to the future of television news with free, over-the-air broadcasts of just-the-facts national news and sports. Earlier this year, Manoj Bhargava, 70, bought a majority stake in two Michigan television stations and a fledgling 24-hour national news network, NewsNet, where anchors present the day's biggest stories in cycling 30-minute segments of straightforward reporting that have the feel of CNN Headline News in the...
ANZ, Westpac investors call for climate risk resolutions at AGMs
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia's two top banks on Monday requested resolutions be put forth at upcoming annual general meetings to push the lenders disclose how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.
BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) sold nearly as many cars in the third quarter as it did in the same period a year before, after the war in Ukraine and supply shortages led to a drop in deliveries in the first half of 2022, said the German carmaker on Monday.
India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.
Take Five: China's challenges
(Reuters) - Markets are shifting their focus east, with Chinese data and policies in the spotlight as Beijing's once-in-five years leadership reshuffle looks set to see President Xi Jinping break with precedent and secure a third term.
