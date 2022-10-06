ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Telegram

Former Daily Telegram publisher is CEO of fledgling, just-the-facts TV news network

The latest business venture by the founder of 5-hour Energy is going back to the future of television news with free, over-the-air broadcasts of just-the-facts national news and sports. Earlier this year, Manoj Bhargava, 70, bought a majority stake in two Michigan television stations and a fledgling 24-hour national news network, NewsNet, where anchors present the day's biggest stories in cycling 30-minute segments of straightforward reporting that have the feel of CNN Headline News in the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Reuters

BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) sold nearly as many cars in the third quarter as it did in the same period a year before, after the war in Ukraine and supply shortages led to a drop in deliveries in the first half of 2022, said the German carmaker on Monday.
Reuters

Take Five: China's challenges

(Reuters) - Markets are shifting their focus east, with Chinese data and policies in the spotlight as Beijing's once-in-five years leadership reshuffle looks set to see President Xi Jinping break with precedent and secure a third term.
