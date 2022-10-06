Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Yakima Herald Republic
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Cardinals: Oli Marmol makes bold proclamation about first postseason as manager
ST. LOUIS — A year ago, as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oliver Marmol watched as his team was eliminated in a one-game Wild Card matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Now, one year later, as he prepares for his first game as the St....
Joe Musgrove had savage response to Mets dugout for ridiculous ear check (Video)
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove did not take kindly to a foreign substance check that included an umpire rubbing his ears. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a foreign substance check of Musgrove, who appeared to have a slippery oil behind his ear. However, the umpires searched Musgrove’s glove, hat and even body parts to ensure his filthy stuff on Sunday evening was completely legal.
Mets Twitter wanted Joe Musgrove tossed for sketchy substance on his ear
New York Mets fans were convinced that San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove was had an illegal substance on his ear. On Saturday, three of the four Wild Card Series’ ended in sweeps. The lone series that did not was between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. After the Padres took Game 1, the Mets took Game 2 behind a stellar performance by ace Jacob deGrom. Sunday was Game 3, the win or go home contest that would determine who would play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
Did scoreboard screw Cardinals over vs Eagles on final drive?
The Cardinals lost to the Eagles in Arizona on a missed last-second field goal, but did the scoreboard screw over Kyler Murray and the offense?. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals were interested in providing any NFL drama in the late-afternoon slate of Week 5. With the Cowboys handling the Rams and 49ers blowing out the Panthers, Philly was trying to remain the league’s only undefeated team on the road in Arizona.
KXL
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
Starling Marte injury update: Mets get surprisingly great news, and what it means
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has struggled to stay healthy after suffering a finger injury in early September. He’ll be back for the Wild Card series. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger on Sept. 6. He’s missed significant time since then, and New York has struggled to replace him.
