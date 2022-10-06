Read full article on original website
Critical need for plasma donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
Swimming advisory issued after Lincoln County sewage spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have issued a swimming advisory at Lake Norman due to a sewage spill that may have leaked into the lake. The Lincoln County Health Department issued the advisory on 11 p.m. on Sunday after a sewage spill occurred on Rivendell Lane in Denver. Authorities say around 900 gallons of wastewater may have leaked into Lake Norman in this area.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
One person critically injured overnight, CMPD investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was critically injured overnight on S Summit Ave in Uptown Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating this scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
Buy a pumpkin from this Davidson pumpkin patch and help make a difference in the community
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Every year since 2007, the Davidson United Methodist Church has held a pumpkin sale in the fall. The youth-led effort raises funds to support local missions like the Neighborhood Care Center in Cornelius, Bags for Hope and other youth programs and homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County.
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Local school counselor creates safe place where students can reset
CHARLOTTE — A local charter school in northeast Charlotte is offering a unique opportunity for students who need a moment to regroup during the school day. Mr. David Cunningham, a professional school counselor at TMSA Charlotte, said he noticed the need for mental health help increased since the start of the pandemic. So he created a “calm room” as a safe place for student to regroup and reset.
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
Mecklenburg County giving grants to organizations to provide pandemic relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for organizations that need funding to help the community recover from the pandemic. The county was given $215 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be giving grants from that fund to organizations that apply for it.
82-year-old crochets over 170 colorful hats for students at SC School for the Deaf and the Blind
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of kids at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind are now rocking warm hats thanks to the kindness of one woman. The school said Julia Pitts (Judy) delivered over 170 crocheted hats for the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind.
West Charlotte motel turns into nonprofit to offer affordable housing once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The idea of building shipping container homes for affordable housing has floated around the Charlotte area for a couple of years. Now, one nonprofit is making blueprints for the plans. The Southern Comfort Inn is gearing up to reopen after closing in June. Its plans include...
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
