ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Second Brewer gas leak in four days causes temporary evacuation

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, Brewer residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes due to a gas leak. The Brewer Fire Department tells us a resident at the Village Centre Apartments on Center Street reported smelling propane just after 6:30. Residents waited outside for...
BREWER, ME
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
wgan.com

Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine

LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
LAMOINE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Cars
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Ellsworth American

Lamoine Death Ruled a Homicide

LAMOINE – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a person found deceased by a friend at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine Monday, Oct. 3 as a homicide, announced Maine State Police Spokeswoman Shannon Moss Sunday morning. “The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
LAMOINE, ME
92 Moose

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Sports Complex#Accident#Ford Expedition
wgan.com

Missing man sought by Brewer police found safe

UPDATE: Police say Madore has been safely located. Police in Brewer have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from an inn. Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Davis Madore. He was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Q106.5

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
WGME

Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city

WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy