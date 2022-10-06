ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0gNU_0iOu7Cs700

DACA Protesters in front of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexanders offices on West End in 2018. (Photo: John Partipilo)

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while allowing current DACA recipients to renew their status.

As a result, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition urged DACA recipients whose applications are set to expire within the next year to renew immediately. TIRRC is also offering legal assistance for DACA renewals.

Since 2017, DACA has faced legal trouble after the Trump administration attempted to terminate the program. In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration and reinstated the DACA program, but did not rule on whether the program had been legally adopted.

After the Supreme Court ruling, thousands across the nation rushed to submit DACA applications, many for the first time, but a consequent ruling in 2021 by a Texas federal judge once again ruled the program illegal and left thousands in limbo.

Wednesday’s decision means first-time DACA applications filed during the brief window of opportunity will not be adjudicated, said TIRRC advocates, and first-time DACA applicants will remain in limbo.

“DACA recipients are not their immigration status, they are our neighbors, friends, teachers,” said Luis Mata, TIRRC policy coordinator. “These are our community members whose lives are left in limbo.”

Immigrant-rights advocates will wait for a final decision from Texas judges but will continue to advocate that the Biden Administration made DACA a permanent program, finally allowing DACA recipients and applicants stability.

“We know that when we organize, we win so that’s why we will continue fighting for permanent protections for our community members, so we can create a Tennessee and country where we can all thrive regardless of immigration status,” said Mata.

DACA renewals can call TIRRC’s legal assistance line at (615) 282-5544.

The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 41

Don't care Do you?
3d ago

Whining little DACA illegals are the worst. This is the last program that needs to be 'saved'. Deport those not serving in our military. If biden will allow it.

Reply(2)
26
Buttercup Bentley
1d ago

There is this thing called citizenship, have these people ever thought of applying or are they just here for all the free stuff and special treatment as a minority.

Reply(5)
11
NannasBananas
1d ago

Trump was right again. January 2018 he told Congress to come together to fix DACA & work on immigration reform, & he would sign a bipartisan agreement when presented to him. They refused. No wonder Congress has such LOW approval ratings, always....

Reply(8)
8
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants

President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Deportation#Appellate Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Tennessee Daca#Daca Protesters#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#Tirrc#The U S Supreme Court
WREG

Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Court declares DACA illegal, leaves policy intact for current enrollees

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy violates U.S. immigration law, dealing a blow to an Obama-era program that provides deportation protection and work permits to nearly 600,000 immigrant "Dreamers" who lack legal status.A three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create DACA in 2012, affirming a July 2021 ruling from a federal judge in Texas who barred the Biden administration from enrolling new immigrants in the decade-old program.Despite its conclusion, the appeals court did not order the Biden...
IMMIGRATION
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

East Tennesseans weigh in on President’s marijuana-related pardons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden offering pardons Thursday for thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. This is the President’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, a promise Biden made while on the campaign trail in 2020. While the President’s announcement pertains...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy