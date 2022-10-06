Read full article on original website
Related
Who Will Soap Vet Alley Mills Play On General Hospital?
Alley Mills is well-known as the mom from the hit show "The Wonder Years," which also starred Fred Savage. She's been on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Profiler," "The Associates," "Lou Grant," and "Touched by an Angel," and others. In an interview on KTLA 5 with her late husband, actor Orson Bean, the couple talked about a play they co-starred in called "Nasty Habits." According to Deadline, Mills also appeared in the play "Morning's at Seven" with Dan Lauria, who played her husband on "The Wonder Years."
The Young And The Restless' Courtney Hope Reveals The Real Difference Between Adam And Nick
Saying that "The Young and the Restless'" Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) love life is complicated is an understatement. Sally is torn between her former flame Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and his brother Nick (Joshua Murrow), the new man in her life. Lovingly nicknamed Ally by fans, Sally and Adam's relationship has been stuck in limbo since the summer, when he made the self-sacrificing move to break up with her so her job at Newman Media wouldn't be collateral damage in his war against his family.
Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?
"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is certainly a player that a lot of people have had to keep their eye on for one reason or another. There's no doubt that many viewers recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin or all the things he's done in the past — like when he first started getting creepily obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or punched his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Ridge) in the face, as detailed by Soaps. But he's also shown some redeeming qualities, too. He's displayed a lot of interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again, so much so that even fans have been clashing over his new custody battle with Hope.
Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 1