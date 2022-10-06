Read full article on original website
1 dead after fiery crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County late Friday morning, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Saturday. The crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury Township. A...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. Police have not released any information at this time.
Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Engine sounded ‘unusual,’ plane failed to climb before crash that killed 2, report says
The engine of a small plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Cumberland County last month, killing a father and son, sounded “unusual” moments before the crash, a witness told federal investigators. Pilot Kristofer Noone, 24, of Pennsauken, and his father, John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, were...
Two dead in overnight shootings in Newark
Two overnight shootings in Newark left two people dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Altariq Johnson, a 36-year-old Newark resident, was shot and killed on the 100 block of Brenner Street early Saturday morning, officials said. Police arrived at the scene and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot...
Officials: 2 people trapped in vehicle after crash in Olney
Two people were trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Olney overnight Sunday.
Police ID Woman Found Shot Dead In Philadelphia Basement
Police have identified the woman found unresponsive in a Philadelphia basement over the weekend, reports CBS3. Deja Monae Lewis, 25, was found with three gunshot wounds in the basement of the home in the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue shortly before noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, continues the outlet. Lewis...
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NBC New York
Wanted Fugitive Gets Caught After Applying for Job at NJ Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement in New Jersey didn't have to look far to find a wanted fugitive — because she applied for a job to join them. Zyeama Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on fraud charges. There was also a warrant out for her arrest in Jersey City on traffic charges.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
jcitytimes.com
Man Shot in Greenville, Drive-By Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
A man was shot in the leg tonight in front of 31 Martin Luther King Drive, between Wade Street and Warner Avenue. Later, a drive-by shooting took place in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, the first shooting took place at approximately 7:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Jersey City...
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
Speeding Jeep That Killed Elizabeth Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene
A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said. The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.
Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries
TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
20-year-old man arrested for fatal Sept. 17 shooting in Plainfield, NJ
PLAINFIELD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Somerset resident. The Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Officers on Sept. 17, before 7 p.m., responded...
