Prosperity, SC

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship set for Lake Murray

By Courtesy of Capital City/Lake Murray Country
 3 days ago
The Phoenix Bass Fishing League, presented by T-H Marine's Bulldog, Choo Choo, Gator and Piedmont Divisions, will finish out their 2022 season in Prosperity, Oct. 6-8.

PROSPERITY — The Phoenix Bass Fishing League, presented by T-H Marine’s Bulldog, Choo Choo, Gator and Piedmont Divisions, will finish out their 2022 season in Prosperity, Oct. 6-8, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray.

Hosted by the Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers. Tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus.

Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch. The highest finishing boater from each division will also receive a $1,000 bonus and the highest finishing co-angler from each division will receive a $500 bonus. Anglers will take off daily at 7:30 a.m. from Dreher Island State Park, in Prosperity. Weigh-ins will also be held at the park and will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts at MajorLeagueFishing.com. The 2022 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine consisted of 24-divisions devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. The top six finishers in each regional will qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American.

The top boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the Bass Pro Tour. For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

