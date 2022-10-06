Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Survey says: New Jersey likes its hot dogs dirty
When it comes to having a hot dog, a lot of the United States likes to load one up with condiments and other goopy toppings. Is New Jersey one of them?. There seem to be rankings for anything and everything these days, so why should hot dog preferences be any different?
These 3 NJ spots rank among the ’50 Best Places’ to live in U.S.
There are three New Jersey communities that made an annual list of the top 50 places to live in the country. The ranking by the website Money involved factors like quality of life, diversity, economic opportunities and positive future outlooks. Of the three NJ spots that made the prestigious list...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Surprise your kids this holiday season with Bluey Live around NJ
If you don’t have kids, you’re probably wondering what Bluey is. It’s a cartoon on Disney Jr about a family of dogs where Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler, loves to play pretend with her sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chili, indulge as well. Even though...
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
This is the saddest imitation of a New Jersey bagel I’ve ever seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey
A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch how easy it is to catch spotted lanternflies in a water bottle
For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
N.J. reports 1,823 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as transmission levels remain steady
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission levels remained steady throughout the week. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday, down from 1.16 last week, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
Why NJ should stop giving participation trophies for everything (Opinion)
Is it just me, or do participation trophies seem to be given out more than they use to? Sometimes it feels like just signing up for something and showing up is enough to qualify you for one of these awards. Don't get me wrong, it's great that so many New...
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0