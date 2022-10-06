ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022

New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Society
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sleeplessness#Nj#Espec
New Jersey 101.5

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,823 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as transmission levels remain steady

New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission levels remained steady throughout the week. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday, down from 1.16 last week, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy