Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
The White House is being questioned on President Biden's remarks about the possibility of Armageddon. Biden made that remark on Thursday when talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin possibly using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Aboard Air Force One, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said America's "nuclear posture" hasn't changed. She added...
What is former President Donald Trump urging Republicans to focus on as the midterms approach? CRIME. People are afraid to walk outside, he says. So, how is that advice faring so far for GOP candidates? In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss some of the most contested midterm races: the races to pay attention to, what candidates are choosing to focus on, and how the matchups look so far…
