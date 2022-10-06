Read full article on original website
Related
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
CNBC
How GM plans to convince consumers to make the switch to electric vehicles
GM is "all-in" on electric vehicles and is bringing out EVs across styles and brands, from the Hummer to the Cadillac Lyriq and an all-electric Silverado. Demand is already high at the luxury end of the car market for limited production, with the Hummer recently closing to new reservations. As...
RELATED PEOPLE
This brilliant pink diamond sold for about $60 million
A stunning pink diamond has sold for nearly $60 million, more than twice the expected price.
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms
If you're in the market for an electric car, you should know basic EV terms like kilowatt-hours (kWh) and DC charging to make an informed decision. The post Speak EV to Me: Basics of an Electric Car and EV Terms appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Maserati unveils first electric model, the GranTurismo Folgore
Maserati has unveiled their all-new all-electric coupe, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Maserati is yet another Stelantis brand moving over to electric vehicles, but with such a storied brand in the performance/luxury gas vehicle market, there are bound to be critics. Nonetheless, the historic Italian brand hopes to create something that embodies its traditional fit, finish, and beauty with its new EV, taking on the tagline, “others just travel.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
ValueWalk
Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Lucid Motors stock remains significantly below its 52-week highs as analysts factor in macroeconomic concerns. Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising, but so are interest rates which will increase the cost of capital. Which comes first, electric vehicle demand or a public charging infrastructure?. Investing in LCID stock will...
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
NFL・
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England moved to ease concerns about the expiry at the end of this week of its emergency programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air France and Airbus face French court over Rio-Paris crash
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Air France (AIR.PA) and Airbus (AIR.PA) face the start of a nine-week manslaughter trial on Monday, 13 years after an A330 jet plunged into the Atlantic killing all 228 people on board.
Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks' resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.
India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.
Czech cenbank chief: higher budget gaps would hamper inflation fight
PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Czech government running higher state budget deficits would hamper the central bank's efforts to tame inflation, Governor Ales Michl wrote on Monday.
Thailand economic recovery supported by return of tourism -Finance Minister
BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery will not be affected by a global slowdown due to a rebound in tourism, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters on Monday.
Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August
ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell to 19.8%, data showed on Monday.
China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday
Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In the nearby Inner Mongolia region, the capital Hohhot announced that outside vehicles and passengers would be prohibited from entering the city starting Tuesday. Hohhot has recorded more than 2,000 cases over about 12 days.China is one...
Comments / 0