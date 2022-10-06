ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ola Källenius
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gottlieb Daimler
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Maserati unveils first electric model, the GranTurismo Folgore

Maserati has unveiled their all-new all-electric coupe, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Maserati is yet another Stelantis brand moving over to electric vehicles, but with such a storied brand in the performance/luxury gas vehicle market, there are bound to be critics. Nonetheless, the historic Italian brand hopes to create something that embodies its traditional fit, finish, and beauty with its new EV, taking on the tagline, “others just travel.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Financial Advisors#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc#Esg Impact#D E Shaw
energynow.ca

Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
CARS
ValueWalk

Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?

Lucid Motors stock remains significantly below its 52-week highs as analysts factor in macroeconomic concerns. Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising, but so are interest rates which will increase the cost of capital. Which comes first, electric vehicle demand or a public charging infrastructure?. Investing in LCID stock will...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell to 19.8%, data showed on Monday.
WORLD
The Independent

China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday

Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In the nearby Inner Mongolia region, the capital Hohhot announced that outside vehicles and passengers would be prohibited from entering the city starting Tuesday. Hohhot has recorded more than 2,000 cases over about 12 days.China is one...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy