Read full article on original website
Related
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
wdiy.org
Luzerne County Remains Identified as Wilkes-Barre Teen Who Disappeared in 1969
Human remains discovered 10 years ago in Luzerne County were identified today as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing over five decades ago. WVIA’s Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-10-04/human-remains-identified-as-missing-teenager. (Original air-date: 10/5/22)
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Man Who Failed to Report for Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show up to serve his prison sentence. Stephen Anthony Orlando, 30, of Drums, Luzerne County is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County...
Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A shooting in Hazleton sent two men to the hospital. Police say two men were shot near Fulton Court and Noble Street just before 6 p.m. Friday night. The victims are in the hospital. There is no word of any arrests. Anyone with information on the...
Police: Woman used another person's urine to pass test
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was caught trying to pass off a drug-free urine sample as her own, police say. Tiffany A Utt, reportedly hid a glass tube under her clothes when she arrived at the Columbia County Probation office for a scheduled appointment on Sept. 2. Parole Officer Angela Hewett asked Utt to provide a urine sample, but while Utt was doing that, Hewett heard a puncture sound,...
Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Gas station shooter sentenced to probation
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced for his role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in Hanover Township more than t
NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into home
DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly driving his car into an occupied residence. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to the report of a man who crashed his into a home in the 100 block of Weniger Hill Road Friday evening around 5:00 pm. […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 4