Kingston, PA

WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case

New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Kingston, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Kingston, PA
Luzerne County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Two hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A shooting in Hazleton sent two men to the hospital. Police say two men were shot near Fulton Court and Noble Street just before 6 p.m. Friday night. The victims are in the hospital. There is no word of any arrests. Anyone with information on the...
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman used another person's urine to pass test

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was caught trying to pass off a drug-free urine sample as her own, police say. Tiffany A Utt, reportedly hid a glass tube under her clothes when she arrived at the Columbia County Probation office for a scheduled appointment on Sept. 2. Parole Officer Angela Hewett asked Utt to provide a urine sample, but while Utt was doing that, Hewett heard a puncture sound,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville

Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
WBRE

Man accused of intentionally crashing into home

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly driving his car into an occupied residence. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to the report of a man who crashed his into a home in the 100 block of Weniger Hill Road Friday evening around 5:00 pm. […]
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
