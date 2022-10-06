ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

WMBB

School district responds to bonfire explosion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

There's a lot happening in Gulf and Franklin Counties this weekend. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Fall Bay Day. This bi-annual event celebrates the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and highlights all the activities you...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay deputies warn of new scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
1029thebuzz.com

Florida says to Michael Bay “Hold My Beer.”

First of all, no one was injured. Very surprising, but good. Second, what kind of fuel did they use to get this bonfire lit?! Third, this is a high school homecoming, NOT an action movie! The incident occurred at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida which is just north of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. No one was injured(again I feel that’s important to state again),but the long tradition of a bonfire has been cancelled. Deputies in charge of the fire said “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at M. ,” Ford said in a statement. “The deputy that set up the bonfire has done so at Mosley for the last 7 years. We are not sure yet what caused the explosion, but take responsibility for the incident.”
LYNN HAVEN, FL
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHG-TV

Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tucked away in a little side street off Beck Avenue in St. Andrews sits a pizza joint doing things a little bit differently. It’s easy to miss St. Andrews Slice House, but as they say, some of the best food comes from the most unpretentious places. That’s the case for Slice House, a hole in the wall pizza joint right off Beck Ave.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
franklincounty.news

Superintendent pushes for voter support of levies

When it comes to the two taxing measures the Franklin County School District has on the ballot in November, Superintendent Steve Lanier isn’t hugging the shoreline. Rather, Lanier, a retired Navy commander, is taking the fleet deep into uncharted depths as he presses the case to voters as to why they should vote in favor of both of the two similar-sounding ballot measures.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

