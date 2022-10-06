Read full article on original website
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash
An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
Piqua police investigating armed robbery
PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on College Street on Friday evening. Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m. When officers arrived they were told that a...
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
Putnam County court records
Joshua P. Cutlip, 39, Leipsic, was remanded to the Lighthouse Behavioral program in Lima for violating community control standards. The violations included tampering with evidence during the drug testing process by utilizing a fake urine device and using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control and must complete all counseling and treatment recommended. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs.
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
