Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?
From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
Centre Daily
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell: Meet All of His Babies’ Mothers
Nick Cannon has a big, blended family. The TV personality sadly announced on December 7, 2021, that his son Zen died due to a brain tumor. Less than two months later, Nick surprised fans with the news that he was expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Since then, he has gone on to welcome babies No. 9 and No. 10.
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans posts shocking never-before-seen throwback photos of cast and makes digs at ex co-stars
TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has posted eye-opening never-before-seen throwback snaps of the cast, taking shots at her ex co-stars. Jenelle, 30, posted the shocking pics and added her own memories to the shots on TikTok. In one photo, Jenelle said her ex co-star Leah Messer was pictured "hiding a cigarette"...
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
ABC News
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
ETOnline.com
Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo
Nick Cannon is getting some much-needed rest with his baby girl by his side. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Cannon shared a black-and-white shot of him and his newborn daughter, Onyx, taking a nap. In the sweet pic, Onyx is curled up on dad's chest, while Cannon, wearing a...
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral after presumably uncovering Kylie Jenner’s secret baby name
After scouring the internet and looking through trademarks, a TikToker believes they discovered Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name by analyzing trends in the data. Kylie Jenner had a baby on February 2, 2022, but kept the baby’s name a secret from the public. Though she originally named the newborn Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner later announced they are changing the baby’s name, but have yet to reveal it to the public.
Sick scammers try to cash in on rapper Coolio’s death as it’s revealed two of his baby mamas have died
COOLIO’S kids have warned fans not to believe fake GoFundMe sites, which claim to be raising money for his memorial. The rapper’s daughter Brandi shared an Instagram Story telling fans not to be fooled by phony donation pages, including one on GoFundMe that reads: “Remembrance for coolio memorial” with a target to raise $2,700.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
I have a big nose but would never get a nose job – my contour makeup transformation blows people away
SOME days you may find yourself hating certain aspects of your appearance. A YouTuber has revealed the technique she uses to make her nose appear smaller, without getting surgery. YouTuber VanessaK7 shared how she completely changes the size of her nose by simply contouring it. Vanessa explained her love for...
rsvplive.ie
You can now get paid €50 an hour just to watch TikTok videos
As if anyone needed another excuse for scrolling through TikTok, but did you know you can now get paid for it?. The social media platform allows users to create and share short videos about anything from dance routines to cleaning hacks. If you love that feeling when you open your...
International Business Times
Fans React To Mama June's Ex Geno Doak's Surprise Instagram Update: 'Looking Healthy'
Mama June Shannon's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak has ended his hiatus on social media, and fans are loving his latest life update. On Thursday, the former reality star took to Instagram to share a photo showing him posing in front of a camera while standing inside what appeared to be a new house.
Distractify
