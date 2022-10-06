ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?

Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'

Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Nick Cannon Naps With Baby Onyx in Adorable New Photo

Nick Cannon is getting some much-needed rest with his baby girl by his side. In a new Instagram post Wednesday, Cannon shared a black-and-white shot of him and his newborn daughter, Onyx, taking a nap. In the sweet pic, Onyx is curled up on dad's chest, while Cannon, wearing a...
TikToker goes viral after presumably uncovering Kylie Jenner’s secret baby name

After scouring the internet and looking through trademarks, a TikToker believes they discovered Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name by analyzing trends in the data. Kylie Jenner had a baby on February 2, 2022, but kept the baby’s name a secret from the public. Though she originally named the newborn Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner later announced they are changing the baby’s name, but have yet to reveal it to the public.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?

Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
You can now get paid €50 an hour just to watch TikTok videos

As if anyone needed another excuse for scrolling through TikTok, but did you know you can now get paid for it?. The social media platform allows users to create and share short videos about anything from dance routines to cleaning hacks. If you love that feeling when you open your...
