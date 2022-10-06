BERLIN — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. The victim is identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin. She was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO