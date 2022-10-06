ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Much cooler air is moving into central Indiana; Widespread frost is likely this weekend

By Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Coldest weather since last spring settles in this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weather of the season has engulfed Central Indiana with locations dropping into the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning! We fell to 35° in Indianapolis, which is our first low in the 30s this season and comes four days later than average. Chilly end...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming up in Indiana to start the week!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Frost ahead Sunday morning for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

A Frost Advisory for Saturday morning; the coolest weekend for central Indiana in five months

Are you ready for the coolest weekend in five months? A second cold front moved across the state Thursday night and cooler air moved into the state Friday morning. The chilly air will be with us overnight and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect across the state from 2am until 11am Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday afternoon and highs will be well below average, only reaching into the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

Freeze watch Saturday morning as Indiana cools down

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a big drop in temperatures across the Hoosier state!. A freeze watch is in effect across central Indiana. Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are possible from late Friday night to early Saturday morning. Bundle up, Indiana!. Cold front cools off...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana

Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Air
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Martinsville man dies in off-roading accident

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died Saturday night after losing control of his off-road vehicle and crashing in Martinsville. 30-year-old Jacob Mayes of Martinsville was riding his ORV near the 2200 block of Wilber Road when the incident occurred. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to the area around 9:45 p.m. for an accident with serious injuries.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Patching to close lanes on I-65 in Shelby and Johnson Counties

SHELBY/JOHNSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct patching operations along I-65 between MM 80 and MM 90 in Shelby and Johnson Counties starting as early as Tuesday, October 11. Patching work will require daytime single-lane closures in both directions of I-65. Daily lane closures...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy