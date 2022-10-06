Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whtc.com
West Michigan’s county roads offer radiant views of fall colors up to October 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This list of fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from five county road agencies in West Michigan. Peak viewing conditions for West Michigan are expected from October 2 to October 22. Listed in alphabetical order, the following counties’ best fall color drives are:...
whtc.com
Laketown Township Interviewing Residents To Save Local History
LAKESTOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 7, 2022) – Who was the first female Laketown Township board member? How did a disc golf course end up across the road from a restored mansion and chapel?. Laketown Township has the answers with plenty more to come after the Laketown Oral History...
whtc.com
Kirk Alan Francis
Kirk Alan Francis, 65, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Kirk was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 2, 1957, to Leroy and Annamartel Francis. Kirk worked as a carpenter in cabinet making for many years. He married the love of his life, June Horne, on August 17, 2002. Kirk was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and his church New Life Nazarene Church. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with others. If you met Kirk you saw him wearing a big smile, and that he was really “a big kid. with a big heart”. He will be dearly missed…
whtc.com
Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
Comments / 0