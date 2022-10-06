ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Kirk Alan Francis

Kirk Alan Francis, 65, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Kirk was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 2, 1957, to Leroy and Annamartel Francis. Kirk worked as a carpenter in cabinet making for many years. He married the love of his life, June Horne, on August 17, 2002. Kirk was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and his church New Life Nazarene Church. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with others. If you met Kirk you saw him wearing a big smile, and that he was really “a big kid. with a big heart”. He will be dearly missed…
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy