Middle East

The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv hit by ‘strikes’ as Russian blasts rock several cities

Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre during the morning rush hour appeared to result from missile strikes. Five other cities, most in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in the blasts and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country...
Reuters

Malaysia PM dissolves parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia’s revenge: Moscow targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities after attack on Crimean bridge

A series of explosions hit the centre of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday and many are feared either dead or injured, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital,” Mr Klitschko said on Telegram. “Details later,” he added. The mayor said: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and killed in several places.”Emergency services have said there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, reported Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. A Reuters witness reported a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings. Witnesses also saw a huge crater at...
