Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
baysideoc.com
OPA keeping tabs on Rakegate
(Oct. 6, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors last Saturday grappled with the fallout from a misplaced rake head at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant that caused the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. Earlier this year, a county employee at the plant neglected to report that the...
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
Cape Gazette
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
WMDT.com
Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
WMDT.com
Endless Summer Cruisin event rolls back to Ocean City, organizers expect big crowds
OCEAN CITY, Md.- All roads are leading to Ocean City this weekend as the 25th annual Endless Summer Cruisin event is rolling back to the resort town. The event will include several car shows and vendors lined at the convention center and inlet parking lots. Organizers say that registrations have...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD
3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
talbotspy.org
ShoreRivers Hosts Inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race!
Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, November 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock, MD. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today. This nautical adventure...
WBOC
Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling
MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WMDT.com
Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like
SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
