Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Police identify victim in Cockrill Street shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting that took place near the DB Todd Smoke & Vape shop in North Nashville Saturday night.
Person taken to hospital after Old Hickory Boulevard shooting
One person was brought to the hospital following a weekend shooting, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
Nashville man killed in shooting on Cockrill Street
An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street late Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in S. Nashville deadly hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly hit-and-run is being investigated in South Nashville. A witness tells Metro Nashville police that a pedestrian, for some reason, fell into the roadway at Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Before he could turn around to help, a dark-colored sedan hit and killed him.
Man killed in Antioch shooting identified by police
According to Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bell Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Driver flees scene after crashing into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
WSMV
Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Metro Police say more than one person is dead after a shooting at a North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is conducting an investigation after a deadly shooting at a park in North Nashville. Officials said more than one person is dead, after a shooting at Parkwood Park in North Nashville. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday night. This story is developing,...
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
Cumberland County corrections officer killed in crash in Fentress County
A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was killed in a crash late Sunday night.
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run in South Nashville
One person has died after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
WSMV
Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
Woman arrested, man sought for making false reports
A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after making false reports to the Clarksville Police Department.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
WSMV
Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
WSMV
One dead after getting hit by car on Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. The pedestrian was identified as a 69-year-old Nashville man. According to a passing motorist, the man, for an unknown reason, fell...
WSMV
Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway
Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
Comments / 0