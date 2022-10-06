ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
WSMV

Woman indicted in relation to death of 13-year-old in July

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman turned herself in on Sunday, Oct. 9 and was indicted for allegedly killing a 13-year-old. Cheyenne Maddox turned herself into the Montgomery County Jail and was served with the indictment for first-degree murder. Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide...
WSMV

Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
WSMV

One dead after getting hit by car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. The pedestrian was identified as a 69-year-old Nashville man. According to a passing motorist, the man, for an unknown reason, fell...
WSMV

Fire department on scene of structure fire on Clarksville Highway

Nashville Fire Department said heavy smoke and flames were through the roof when crews arrived at the Clarksville Highway fire. (Video: Nashville Fire Dept.) Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. Police...
