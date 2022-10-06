Read full article on original website
Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks' resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England moved to ease concerns about the expiry at the end of this week of its emergency programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday.
Czech cenbank chief: higher budget gaps would hamper inflation fight
PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Czech government running higher state budget deficits would hamper the central bank's efforts to tame inflation, Governor Ales Michl wrote on Monday.
ANZ, Westpac investors call for climate risk resolutions at AGMs
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia's two top banks on Monday requested resolutions be put forth at upcoming annual general meetings to push the lenders disclose how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.
India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.
Thailand economic recovery supported by return of tourism -Finance Minister
BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery will not be affected by a global slowdown due to a rebound in tourism, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters on Monday.
Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources (GME.AX) to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday.
Take Five: China's challenges
(Reuters) - Markets are shifting their focus east, with Chinese data and policies in the spotlight as Beijing's once-in-five years leadership reshuffle looks set to see President Xi Jinping break with precedent and secure a third term.
