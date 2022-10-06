Read full article on original website
Peninsula Pulse September 30-October 7, 2022
My nephew – a husband and the father of four young children – was killed by a drunk driver. I know the impact that such a tragedy can have on the entire family and their community, and so I was dismayed to read the “Can You Afford to Drink and Drive?” essay in last week’s [Sept. […]
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Sevastopol Spikers Victorious Over Vikings
Sevastopol’s varsity girls volleyball team completed a sweep of having defeated all three Door County rivals this season in Packerland Conference play Thursday when the Pioneers defeated Gibraltar on its home court in four sets, 25-19, 25–27, 25-19, 25-21. Statistical leaders for Sevastopol included Emma Stueber: 36 assists,...
