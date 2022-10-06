Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Thousands show up for Pumpkin Patch
Beautiful weather brought out large crowds on Saturday to Egg Harbor for their annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. In addition to the sunshine, Pumpkin Patch revelers were treated to live music, carnival rides, pumpkin and scarecrow displays, and other activities lining the streets of Egg Harbor. More activities are planned for...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to Home
Come to beautiful Door County! Beautiful bluffs, cedar woods, wild flowers and wildlife, too. Find a homesite in the quiet, dark woods; on a bluff; or if you’re lucky, a plot by the water. Then put in a lawn. Be sure to give it lots of fertilizer and weed...
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse September 23-30, 2022
Christoph Ptack has stepped down as president and CEO of the Peninsula Music Festival (PMF) to be closer to senior members of his family. Ptack’s work in the PMF office will conclude Oct. 28, but he will continue with the organization in a consulting capacity during the search for his successor.
wearegreenbay.com
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
Animal misfits find their forever home with Delta Township resident
Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is a nonprofit sanctuary providing forever homes to senior farm animals.
Door County Pulse
Free Well Testing in Kewaunee County
The Kewaunee County Land & Water Conservation Department (LWCD) is continuing to offer free well testing for private well owners as part of its comprehensive study on groundwater quality in the county. The program is accepting up to 300 participants for testing in October. Those who received a free well...
Door County Pulse
Awards Made to Clear Former Nelson Property
The Baileys Harbor Town Board awarded three bids to aid in the clearing of the former Nelson property, which will be turned into a public park. During a Sept. 12 town board meeting, the board awarded the Nelson-site garage-removal project to K. Allen Gallery. Gallery owner Keith Clayton – the only bidder on the request for proposal (RFP) issued by the town – will move the standalone garage to his own property in Sister Bay before Nov. 4.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
HS Sports Xtra: Bob Hyland wins No. 500
(WFRV) – With Week 8 of the high school football season in the books, Saturday’s edition of High School Sports Xtra celebrates an iconic milestone for St. Mary’s Springs head coach Bob Hyland, winning his 500th career game. We also recap our Game of the Week, an impressive 31-10 for Kimberly over previously unbeaten Neenah, […]
doorcountydailynews.com
Trailer a complete loss after battery fire
A trailer at Sahs Auto and Collision in Sturgeon Bay was a complete loss after a fire destroyed it on Thursday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says his department was deployed shortly after 1 pm and found the trailer engulfed in flames. He says a malfunctioning supplemental charge to the lithium battery in the trailer caused the fire.
WLUC
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
UPMATTERS
Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
Door County Pulse
Sevastopol Spikers Victorious Over Vikings
Sevastopol’s varsity girls volleyball team completed a sweep of having defeated all three Door County rivals this season in Packerland Conference play Thursday when the Pioneers defeated Gibraltar on its home court in four sets, 25-19, 25–27, 25-19, 25-21. Statistical leaders for Sevastopol included Emma Stueber: 36 assists,...
