California State

delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Two more flu cases bring state total to seven

Two more flu cases are confirmed in Delaware including the first pediatric flu case. Delaware’s Division of Public Health says a 43-year-old unvaccinated Sussex County woman, and an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old in New Castle County are the two new laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu. Both have influenza strain...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired

The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

