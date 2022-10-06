Read full article on original website
8 pieces of legislation are signed to boost protections for vulnerable communities in the state
Governor John Carney joined community advocates and state lawmakers to enact the various pieces of legislation looking to protect several underserved and at-risk communities in the state. State Senator Sarah McBride worked on six of the bills. “By making sure that underserved communities have the resources they need. To make...
Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law
Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer
For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
Blood Bank of Delmarva issues urgent call for blood to boost its own supply & send units to hurricane ravaged Florida
The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent call for blood donations to help hurricane ravaged Florida. Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, Florida took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian - a Cat 4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds when it made landfall several weeks ago. And Blood Bank...
Two more flu cases bring state total to seven
Two more flu cases are confirmed in Delaware including the first pediatric flu case. Delaware’s Division of Public Health says a 43-year-old unvaccinated Sussex County woman, and an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old in New Castle County are the two new laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu. Both have influenza strain...
New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired
The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
