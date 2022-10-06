ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sandy Hook and 9/11 were ‘best two days’ of Alex Jones’s life, victims’ lawyer claims

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MdB0_0iOu4WFC00

Sandy Hook and 9/11 were “the best two days” of Alex Jones ’s life, a lawyer for the victims of the school massacre has claimed.

In closing arguments on day 14 of Jones’s defamation trial, attorney Josh Koskoff told the jury that the Infowars host chased profits while encouraging his followers to harass grieving families.

He added that Jones “thrives on keeping people divided” and referenced two days when Americans were united: the September 11 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

“For Alex Jones, those were the best two days of this life,” Koskoff said.

