Effective: 2022-10-09 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Patchy Frost Possible In Valleys and Sheltered Locations Tonight The combinations of mostly clear skies, light winds, and cool temperatures dipping into the 30s in typical cool spots will lead to the potential for patchy frost formation late tonight into early Monday morning. Any frost could damage or kill sensitive vegetation, so necessary precautions should be taken to protect vulnerable plants if you live in a valley or other typically cool location.

