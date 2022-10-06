Read full article on original website
WTVC
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
WTVCFOX
Celebration of Life and candle light vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
chattanoogapulse.com
Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum
Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron. Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding...
WTVC
Chattanooga hip hop week kicks off
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today marks the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. was Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation...
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
chattanoogapulse.com
Area 61 Celebrates First Friday With A Lori Barton Needle Felting Demo
In case you were unable to join them in September for First Friday, Joe Helseth has added new works to his Featured Artist Show – "OLD IMAGES / NEW FORMATS" – and will be talking with guests about the works in this show. They've added many new works...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WTVC
Miracle moment: STEM students build Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022 custom costume
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Anora Martin is Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022. Born with cerebral Palsy, she roller skates with her friends in her electric wheelchair. That wheelchair caused controversy at a birthday party with her girls scout troop. Her family says she was asked to leave the rink because she wasn't using a "push" wheelchair.
WTVC
A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
WTVC
100th anniversary of fire prevention week
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
WDEF
Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning
The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
WTVCFOX
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
WDEF
Rossville Man Sets Own Home on Fire
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- A man has been arrested in Rossville after he committed arson against his own fire. Rossville firefighters say that they responded to a house fire at 109 Ellis Drive at 9:39 Friday morning when they saw heavy smoke coming from the ceiling. They rushed inside to battle...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
WDEF
Can you identify Dalton stolen credit card suspects?
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for two men in a stolen credit card case. The men were caught on store surveillance cameras using cards that were stolen from a car at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. She was called by her bank while she was...
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
WTVC
Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
