Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga hip hop week kicks off

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today marks the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. was Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVC

A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

100th anniversary of fire prevention week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning

The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Rossville Man Sets Own Home on Fire

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- A man has been arrested in Rossville after he committed arson against his own fire. Rossville firefighters say that they responded to a house fire at 109 Ellis Drive at 9:39 Friday morning when they saw heavy smoke coming from the ceiling. They rushed inside to battle...
ROSSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday

The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
ROME, GA
WDEF

Can you identify Dalton stolen credit card suspects?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for two men in a stolen credit card case. The men were caught on store surveillance cameras using cards that were stolen from a car at the Dalton Golf and Country Club. She was called by her bank while she was...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Chattanooga police warn residents of mail theft

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is warning residents of an increase in mail theft. Police suggest if you are mailing important documents or currency refrain from using mail drop boxes. CPD says to go to the post office instead. East Ridge Police Department also warned residents of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

