Recycling Today

Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon

Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Recycling Today

How right to repair could affect ITAD markets in New York

In June, New York lawmakers approved the Digital Fair Repair Act, which expands consumer access to parts, tools and information to repair personal electronics. The Digital Fair Repair Act has not yet been signed into law by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. While the bill is expected to benefit consumers, experts believe it also would create an economic boom in the information technology asset disposition (ITAD) industry.
ELECTRONICS
Recycling Today

CRI president details California's 'bottle bill' expansion in webinar

First, the good news for recyclers across the state of California. Sept. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on S.B. 1013, which expands the state’s longstanding “bottle bill” to include wine and spirits containers in its California Redemption Value (CRV) funding starting Jan. 1, 2024. Funds are overseen by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).
CALIFORNIA STATE

