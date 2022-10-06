TROY – Comics Dustin Nickerson and Taylor Tomlinson visited Troy Music Hall for Taylor’s Have It All Tour, with back-to-back shows Sunday night. With a start approaching 45 minutes late of an already late-scheduled start time of 9:30 pm, Nickerson stepped out and warmed up the audience. We were admittedly a little stiff going into his set, but before long we collectively found ourselves laughing at all the appropriate times. His set had its roots embedded in the little idiosyncrasies of a Millennial being married to his high school sweetheart and being a dad to teenagers, all with a relatively tame vocabulary. He threw a few jabs at reconnecting with people you haven’t seen in a while, and the whiplash of going from a Trump presidency to a Biden one. He jested that having Trump as president was a lot like being on cocaine. Going from that to Sleepy Joe gave us all whiplash. “We need an Ambien after Trump.”

