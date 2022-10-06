ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nippertown.com

LIVE: Joel Ross @ A Place for Jazz (SUNY Schenectady), 10/07/2022

SCHENECTADY – When you’ve got one of the best jazz releases of the year, the natural inclination is to pump that sucker up like a hot-air balloon so the rest of the world can check it out. However, vibes master Joel Ross seems to follow those halcyon words of Miles Dewey Davis: “When I finish a project… Well, it’s over.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
nippertown.com

COMEDY REVIEW: Taylor Tomlinson / Dustin Nickerson @ Troy Music Hall, 10/09/2022

TROY – Comics Dustin Nickerson and Taylor Tomlinson visited Troy Music Hall for Taylor’s Have It All Tour, with back-to-back shows Sunday night. With a start approaching 45 minutes late of an already late-scheduled start time of 9:30 pm, Nickerson stepped out and warmed up the audience. We were admittedly a little stiff going into his set, but before long we collectively found ourselves laughing at all the appropriate times. His set had its roots embedded in the little idiosyncrasies of a Millennial being married to his high school sweetheart and being a dad to teenagers, all with a relatively tame vocabulary. He threw a few jabs at reconnecting with people you haven’t seen in a while, and the whiplash of going from a Trump presidency to a Biden one. He jested that having Trump as president was a lot like being on cocaine. Going from that to Sleepy Joe gave us all whiplash. “We need an Ambien after Trump.”
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

Grace Kelly with the UConn Jazz Ensemble

Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz, with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble, Sunday evening, Oct. 9, in Dalton, Massachusetts. It’s the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend, typically the peak weekend for fall foliage viewing. When the sun goes down, the Jazz begins. More precisely, 7pm.
DALTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy