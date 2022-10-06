Read full article on original website
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jurors decide no mercy in Thompson murder conviction
PARKERSBURG — Friday marked the final day of the Victor Lee Thompson murder trial and the family of Darren Salaam are satisfied with the verdict and the decision of the jury to not grant mercy to the defendant. The jury reconvened Friday to consider whether Thompson, 44, of Parkersburg...
WTAP
Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian’s Legacy Inc., formally known as Jillian’s Journey was established just after three-year-old Jillian passed away due to CHD. The family was looking to find a way to bring happiness to those who experienced the same journey they have. “Once Jillian passed away we...
WTAP
Downtown PKB is making the city a brighter place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB’s arts committee asked Jordana Bungard who is apart of West Side Sign Company to put wraps on some of the planters. The wraps were placed on planters on the corner of Ann street and 2nd as well as near Maka-Mia Pizza. Executive Director...
WTAP
Former West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia on October 6 to witness tampering. According to a news release and documents read...
WTAP
WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala was held in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala took place to help not only the hospital but also the community. Attendees listened to music as the viewed items that were going to be auctioned off as part of the gala. Along with numerous items set...
WTAP
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers. It was first put in place on Friday and is still in effect. A press release from the public service district stated that there is a high probability that the water is...
WTAP
“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon outside the Lafayette hotel Marietta Women’s Wave gathered to bring awareness and knowledge to troubles they say women bothered. Some of these troubles they say are talk about taking away contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and more. Support from those who drove by...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff: pursuit suspect in custody
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody. He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue. We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as...
WTAP
Jury finds Thompson guilty of felony murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A jury found Victor Lee Thompson guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary in the death of Darren Salaam Senior in May of 2021. The verdict was read announced just before 4:45 P.M. Thursday. The family of the victim was in the courtroom...
WTAP
Groundbreaking for Silent Battle memorial takes place at Marietta Gold Star Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A groundbreaking took place Sunday afternoon in Marietta at the Gold Star Park. In just a number of months a new statue will be permanently placed at the park. The silent battle statue represents the mental struggle that veterans go through. The original statue travels with...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Victor Lee Thompson found guilty of murder
PARKERSBURG — Victor Lee Thompson was found guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court. The jury spent the afternoon deliberating after closing arguments were given after 1:15 p.m. in the court of Wood County Circuit Judge Jason Wharton. Thompson, 44,...
WTAP
Washington County Career Center held an event for high schoolers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - High school juniors and seniors from Washington County and Technical Schools in Wood County attended the Manufacturing In Action event hosted by the Washington County Career Center Friday morning. Manufacturing in Action, which was similar to a job fair, was held as part of National Manufacturing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WTAP
Mary’s house annual fundraiser dinner will take place October 15
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -On October 15 at 17472 SR-676 Mary’s house will be holding their annual dinner. Mary’s house is a house that takes in mothers who are looking for a safe and reliable home. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the upkeep and function on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
