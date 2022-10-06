Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man arrested again for additional burglaries
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man who was arrested for burglary days ago, has been arrested a second time for allegedly committing other crimes. Monticello Police arrested Justus McMoore, 37, on Saturday, October 8 on two felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. McMoore had been previously arrested...
Saugerties PD arrest man after domestic dispute
Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
Police: Man intentionally drove into home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Honesdale man, accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into a home in Wayne County. 53-year-old Darrin Stinnard faces aggravated assault and DUI charges after police say he drove into the home in Dyberry Township just after 5 p.m. Friday night. No word...
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people
ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
Ulster County Police investigate shooting
Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gun shots and a female screaming.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Times News
Monroe jail officers again outline problems
The Monroe County Commissioners meeting this week was again crowded with a larger number of officers who showed up to plead their case on the working conditions at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. “It is egregious how you guys have handled this,” said Officer Don Kubik, who is also the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton and Conklin Men Plead Guilty to Felony Crimes
Two men will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to felony crimes. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announced today, 26 year-old Christopher Vandunk of Binghamton, will be sentenced to two to four years in New York State Prison, after pleading guilty to robbery in the third degree. This...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple police cars struck during pursuit of stolen vehicle from Troy
ULSTER COUNTY – A vehicle stolen from the Troy Housing Authority led several Ulster County police agencies on a pursuit Friday morning through Lloyd, Gardiner, New Paltz, and the surrounding areas, striking at least two different police cars in an attempt to flee. The suspect of the vehicle was...
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
