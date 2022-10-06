ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man arrested again for additional burglaries

MONTICELLO – A Monticello man who was arrested for burglary days ago, has been arrested a second time for allegedly committing other crimes. Monticello Police arrested Justus McMoore, 37, on Saturday, October 8 on two felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny. McMoore had been previously arrested...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested

GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
GOSHEN, NY
WBRE

Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people

ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official

MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times News

Monroe jail officers again outline problems

The Monroe County Commissioners meeting this week was again crowded with a larger number of officers who showed up to plead their case on the working conditions at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. “It is egregious how you guys have handled this,” said Officer Don Kubik, who is also the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton and Conklin Men Plead Guilty to Felony Crimes

Two men will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to felony crimes. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announced today, 26 year-old Christopher Vandunk of Binghamton, will be sentenced to two to four years in New York State Prison, after pleading guilty to robbery in the third degree. This...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested

KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
