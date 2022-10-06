Read full article on original website
Esperanza’s Kitchen Earns Tripexpert Award
Esperanza’s Restaurant and Bakery of Fort Worth made Tripexpert’s Expert’s Choice Award list for 2022, joining six thousand other winners in 121 countries. While it may seem like a saturated list, only 2% of businesses receive this prestigious international award. The travel site determines winners based on professional reviews, but in its sixth year, Tripadvisor tweaked its deliberation process to avoid overlooking newer restaurants with fewer professional reviews to consider. The new procedure gives reviews from experts with a heightened understanding of the area and superior knowledge of the cuisine more weight. They will also be paying increased attention to remote destinations outside of major metropolitan areas as consumer tastes have shifted to more Covid-friendly venues.
With New Kitchen, Alexandre's Serves Chick-full-gAy Sandwich on Sundays Only
At long last, one of Cedar Springs’ most eclectic watering holes serves food. Built out of an old doughnut shop next door, Alexandre’s new kitchen is serving up bar bites and plates just as lush as its cocktails. At the helm in the kitchen are executive chef Sharina...
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
Contemporary Japanese dishes, speciality desserts and drinks served at Hush in Keller
Shawties, a strawberry stuffed with whipped cream, are among the dessert items at Hush, which opened in Keller on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Hush) Hush, a modern Japanese restaurant, opened Oct. 1 at 211 S. Main St. in Keller. Owner Donny Wu said he wanted to open a place to have great food and drinks while making memories. Hush offers contemporary Japanese dishes like stir-fry rice, noodles and signature maki rolls as well as wagyu burgers and steaks, according to Wu. The restaurant offers desserts such as Shawties, which are strawberries stuffed with whipped cream. There are also made-from-scratch cocktails, wine and sake available. Hush is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. www.facebook.com/HushKeller.
Lake Highlands family-owned studio YAM Yoga shares positivity and resilience
YAM Yoga combines music, art and yoga with classes offered for a variety of levels. (Courtesy YAM Yoga) Local art pieces adorn the walls of YAM Yoga studio in Lake Highlands in a purposeful sequence, according to owner Jennifer Johnson. YAM stands for yoga, art and music. The space serves...
Did you know these eateries serve the best cinnamon rolls in Dallas?
It's the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.
Where can you find the best gourmet cookies around North Texas?
The temperatures are slowly but surely cooling down, and that means baked goods will see a rise in sales and desire during the fall months heading into winter. Is there anything better than a gourmet cookie?
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
TexaKona Coffee Roasters brings rock 'n' roll drink shop to east McKinney
The rock 'n' roll drink shop offers 107 drinks including coffee, energy drinks, Italian sodas and more. (Courtesy TexaKona Coffee Roasters) TexaKona FM 107 Beverages & Bites, a rock 'n' roll-themed drink shop in east McKinney, opened Sept. 24. The location at 407 E. Louisiana St., Ste. 102, McKinney, offers...
An Artist’s Eye Took This Farmer’s Branch Home From Good To Great
Get a load of this one, you little fiddlefarts. It’s a real deal remodel in Farmers Branch. You know that little corner of Farmers Branch that’s right by Dallas. Like three blocks from the city line. I don’t know why I feel like calling that out, but I do. Hey, we’re not all Rand McNally, you know?
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word
I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Garland Better Block Part 1
A “better block” is coming to the Valoris HealthPark Garland Medical District! The Dallas-based Better Block Foundation and the City of Garland are working to make Garland a more vibrant place to live, work and gather as a community. Together, in a community-led innovation process, the nonprofit and...
