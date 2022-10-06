Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- There was a new name to the event, but "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" had a familiar setup and a lot of familiar faces Friday at the Smith Center. The public celebration of the start of Year Two for North Carolina under Hubert Davis had the...
Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut
Brooks recently finished his collegiate career after five seasons split between North Carolina and Mississippi State.
Seth Trimble - UNC Basketball Player Preview
The North Carolina freshman who will be counted on to receive extended minutes, contribute, and produce is Seth Trimble. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect arrived at UNC in June and by November will be expected to step inï¿½
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UNC Football: Maye Moves Up in Quarterback Power Rankings
This publication has only one player ranked above the UNC football quarterback in their weekly Quarterback Power Rankings. Drake Maye continues to turn himself into a household name nationally. The Tar Heels quarterback is off to an outstanding start to his redshirt freshman season, and people around the country are beginning to recognize what he’s done thus far.
No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0
Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Lottery announces first $50 scratcher ticket
The $50 scratcher game is the first scratcher in Virginia Lottery history to carry that price point and individuals will be able to earn up to $5 million in the new game.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
cbs17
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
cbs17
Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
Comments / 0