Raleigh, NC

247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh, NC
Ettrick, VA
Raleigh, NC
FanSided

UNC Football: Maye Moves Up in Quarterback Power Rankings

This publication has only one player ranked above the UNC football quarterback in their weekly Quarterback Power Rankings. Drake Maye continues to turn himself into a household name nationally. The Tar Heels quarterback is off to an outstanding start to his redshirt freshman season, and people around the country are beginning to recognize what he’s done thus far.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Hillside stays unbeaten, shuts out Riverside, 27-0

Durham, N.C. — Wilson Kargbo Jr. threw four touchdown passes and the Hillside defense recorded its second shutout of the season as the No. 6 Hornets defeated Riverside on Friday, 27-0. The win keeps Hillside unbeaten at 7-0. Riverside, which entered on a three-game winning streak, is now 4-2....
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC

