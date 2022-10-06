ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin Announces $257,000 in Virginia Main Street Funding

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Virginia Main Street grants for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing. “For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth and job development through the revitalization and preservation of our historic downtown districts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to seeing the economic opportunity that these projects will spark while preserving and utilizing the historic character of their communities as well.”
VIRGINIA STATE
County
Wise County, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Eight Virginia Recipients of the 2022 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an award of over $614,000 in USDA grants for eight specialty crop projects in Virginia today. The project awards resulted from a competitive grant process established by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) to support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Tim Kaine
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property

RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Claiborne Progress

Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers

Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

Community Policy