Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
10-year-old boy recovering after shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Medics rushed a 10-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday after he was struck by gunfire overnight, police said. Columbus police said they received a call about a child wounded in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers found the...
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 14-year-old is stable after they were shot Friday evening in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 75 Whitethorne Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
Columbus mom wants answers after daughter dies months after being shot and paralyzed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “I just want you to know, even though she did pass, she fought," Elizabeth Brice's mom, Heather Stottlemire said. "You did not break her. She fought every day to get better. According to Columbus Police, Brice, 27, died on Sept. 26, seven months after...
Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
Person in critical condition after being hit by car in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northwest Columbus. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night along Bethel Road at Dierker Road. Police said the person was crossing the road when they were struck by a vehicle. The...
1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man, God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Pickerington native prepares for Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keep your eyes on the pies. Today Destination Outlets will host the 2022 Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Champion. Competitor and Pickerington native Katie Delzoppo joins Good Day Columbus ahead of the event. For more information about the eating contest click here.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering has three adorable puppies available for adoption!. Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder! All three pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. These three puppies are labrador retrievers. They are from the same litter and are 12 weeks old. Dynamo is a very...
Ohio awards $1.7 million to local agencies for first responder wellness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that 13 local first responder agencies will receive $1.7 million to support the wellness needs of first responders. The grants are part of the third round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, Resilience Program. To date, the state...
Fire Prevention Week celebrating 100 years with 'Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape' theme
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association have teamed up to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week starts on Oct. 9 and runs till Oct. 15. This year's theme is, “Fire won’t wait. Plan...
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
One-on-one interview: Elaine Bryant marks one year as Columbus chief of police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been one year since Elaine Bryant was hired as the Columbus chief of police. She made history. She was the first chief brought in from outside the division and is the first African American woman to lead the department. In a one-on-one interview with...
