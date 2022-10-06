ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

10-year-old boy recovering after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Medics rushed a 10-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday after he was struck by gunfire overnight, police said. Columbus police said they received a call about a child wounded in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 14-year-old is stable after they were shot Friday evening in the Hilltop area. Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 75 Whitethorne Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio man dies following Groveport motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groveport Thursday night. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road, just northeast of Bixby Road. Deputies found 37-year-old Shantal Johnson unresponsive on the side of the road. It appears Johnson...
GROVEPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead, 3 injured after three car crash in Jackson Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a fatal car crash in southern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on state route 104, south of Hibbs road. A 1993 white Dodge Stealth was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man, God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering has three adorable puppies available for adoption!. Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder! All three pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. These three puppies are labrador retrievers. They are from the same litter and are 12 weeks old. Dynamo is a very...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio awards $1.7 million to local agencies for first responder wellness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that 13 local first responder agencies will receive $1.7 million to support the wellness needs of first responders. The grants are part of the third round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, Resilience Program. To date, the state...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
COLUMBUS, OH

