Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Tale of the Tape for Auburn-Georgia

In one of the two biggest games of the year, the Auburn Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs in the annual Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game. The road team enters Week 6 with a 3-2 (1-1 in the SEC) record and faces the No. 2 team in the country. Georgia is 5-0 (2-0) but they haven’t looked as dominant in the past two weeks.

Normally when it comes to a rivalry game you can throw out the record books but history isn’t on the side of Auburn in this game. Georgia has won five straight and dominate the series over the last 20 games. Auburn has won just five times in that span.

However, we have a clean slate this year. At least that has to be the mindset for the Tigers this week and beyond. Just take one game at a time and focus on one win at a time. It will be a tall task against one of the best teams in the country statistically.

The Bulldogs feature a top-five scoring offense and defense. But this is why you play the games, they aren’t won or lost on paper. A team that barely scored 14 against Auburn two weeks ago was within striking distance of taking down Georgia this past Saturday.

As we inch closer to kickoff in Athens, we preview the game with the tale of the tape.

When Auburn has the ball

A look at the Tigers offense vs the Bulldogs defense

Off Category Stat Rank Def Category Stat Rank

Total Off. 389.0 80th Total Def 264.4 11th

Pass/Game 229.6 83rd Pass/Game 175.2 17th

Pass TD 4 111th Pass TD 3 8th

Rush/Game 159.4 66th Rush/Game 89.2 12th

Rush TD 10 48th Rush TD 1 1st

Scoring 22.4 107th Scoring 10.8 4th

Redzone TD% 64.7 60th Redzone TD% 37.5 7th

When Georgia has the ball

A look at the Bulldogs offense vs the Tigers defense

Off Category Stat Rank Def Category Stat Rank

Total Off. 521.4 5th Total Def 331.8 34th

Pass/Game 342.8 8th Pass/Game 193.6 34th

Pass TD 7 79th Pass TD 2 3rd

Rush/Game 178.6 47th Rush/Game 138.2 66th

Rush TD 15 6th Rush TD 10 99th

Scoring 40.2 19th Scoring 21.6 44th

Redzone TD% 61.3 76th Redzone TD% 57.9 57th