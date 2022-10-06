ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Video shows police officer save choking infant’s life

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThiT9_0iOu0jcv00

MONROE, Mich. — A police officer is credited with saving the life of a choking infant who stopped breathing, and the rescue was caught on camera.

The Monroe Police Department shared video from the officer’s body camera, which shows him arriving at a home in Monroe on Sept. 5.

“It was probably 15 minutes until the end of my shift,” Jordan Patterson, the rookie officer who saved the baby’s life, told WXYZ. “I was putting my gear away and that call comes out: baby unresponsive.”

The baby’s father, Ricardo Wilkerson, told WJBK that he had been cooking dinner when the baby stopped breathing.

“All of a sudden I heard my mother-in-law come running outside, hollering out ‘not breathing!’ So I’m like, ‘Not breathing, who?’ So I literally hurdled that rail, ran in the house, she was literally sitting on the couch like this just holding my baby,” Wilkerson told WJBK. “She was red in the face. I could tell she wasn’t breathing.”

Patterson raced to the scene, and the video from his body camera shows him putting on gloves as an adult brings the unresponsive baby over to him. The child, named Ella Rose and only five weeks old, was not breathing. The video shows Patterson tapping the infant’s back before it begins to move and cry.

“I grabbed the baby. I did some back blows. It sounded like (the baby) started coughing it up but still wasn’t fully breathing but that’s when dad suction cupped what was in (her) mouth and that’s when the baby started crying,” Patterson told WXYZ.

Ella’s parents told WJBK that the infant is doing just fine.

The rescue wasn’t Patterson’s first. Despite the fact that he’s been on the job for less than a year, Patterson said he has rescued two infants.

“I remember in the academy they were teaching us for like a month first aid on infants, adults, children and I thought, ‘No way am I ever going to have to use this, maybe once in my career,’” Patterson told WXYZ. “It feels good because hard work actually paid off and I’m glad I was able to assist that family. It’s why I got into this job.”

Patterson was given an award for his lifesaving actions, WJBK reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Patterson
Spinal Column

Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Police#Wjbk#Wxyz
CBS Detroit

Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
FLAT ROCK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WAKARUSA, IN
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy